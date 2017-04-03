Sign up for Doggie Easter egg hunt with Batavia Park District
Grab your Easter baskets and hop on over to the Batavia Park District's free Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at West Main Community Park, 40W101 W. Main St. Staff will divide kids into age groups at 9:45 a.m., and the hunt will begin promptly at 10:00. Be on the lookout for special prize eggs.
