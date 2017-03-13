Riverfront Playhouse puts on 'Mad Gravity'

The Riverfront Playhouse presents "Mad Gravity" by William Missouri Downs at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through April 15 at the theater, 11 S. Water St. in Aurora. Co-directed by Patrick Deering of Batavia and Amaria Von Dran of Geneva, it is a lighthearted look at relationships, parenting, and the meaning of life.

