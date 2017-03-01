Prairie Star Quilting Guild featured at 'Art of the Quilt' exhibit

"Seeing Stripes," created by Christine Schwartz of Bartlett, is one of 21 quilts on display through April at the Arts in Bartlett gallery. Quilts by members of the Prairie Star Quilting Guild are now on display in the Arts in Bartlett gallery, 215 S. Main St. With an emphasis on "art" quilts, the 21 pieces were created by Sharron Evans, Ruth Kay, Christine Schwartz and Diane Hubbard, all of Bartlett; Edith Hubbard and Melinda Van Dril-Beer, both of St. Charles; Linda Hays and Barbara Stewart, both of Batavia, Becky Hall and Kathy Steere, both of West Chicago; Susan Jensen of Geneva; Janis Sharpless of Wayne; and Susan Strasser of Elburn.

