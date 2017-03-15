Om Sweet Om offers holistic wellness, yoga, reiki and more

Brittany Strout of Maple Park, Sarah May of North Aurora, Holly Johnson of Elburn and Kristin Lane of Batavia participate in a Hatha yoga class at Om Sweet Om yoga studio in Elburn. Om Sweet Om is located at 108 Valley Drive, Suite D. Stephanie Martin of Batavia has opened her second Om Sweet Om yoga studio in Elburn, Martin's first studio is located in Geneva and the Elburn studio is located at 108 Valley Drive, Suite D. ELBURN – Through her Elburn studio Om Sweet Om, owner Stephanie Martin hopes to provide a safe space where individuals can explore various holistic wellness opportunities that will allow them to connect with their loving and authentic self.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.