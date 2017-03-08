Nature center to celebrate Maple Fest
Red Oak Nature Center will offer an early, sweet taste of spring when the annual Maple Fest shows visitors how tree sap is collected and turned into tasty treats. Maple Fest offers tours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, on Route 25, one mile north of Butterfield Road in Batavia.
