Multiple crashes end in North Aurora DUI arrest
NORTH AURORA – An Aurora man, who was involved in three separate crashes, which injured one person, attempted to flee before being arrested and charged with multiple felonies, announced the North Aurora Police Department. Domingo Perfecto, 41, of the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Aurora, was charged March 5 with multiple counts of aggravated driving under the influence, including one count for an accident involving great bodily harm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to...
|Mar 2
|Reppat
|6
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09)
|Feb 27
|good riddance
|195
|missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Justice for Robin...
|6
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC