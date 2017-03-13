Memory Cafe in Batavia to serve friendship and support to people facing Alzheimer's
BATAVIA – The Memory Cafe Fox Valley's next informal social gathering where people in the early stages of Alzheimer's Disease or other forms of memory loss can connect with others in similar situations will begin at 10 a.m. March 22 in Batavia. They share experiences, thoughts, and feelings, knowing that everything said is confidential, according to a news release.
