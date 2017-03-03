Meatball dinner in Batavia to support Swedish American Children's Choir

BATAVIA – To celebrate National Meatball Day Swedish style, a benefit dinner for the Swedish American Children's Choir is planned from 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 11 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Batavia. The dinner will feature Swedish meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, lingonberries, Swedish rye bread and dessert, according to a news release.

