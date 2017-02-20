Lori Hewitt heads Elderday Center in Batavia
Hewitt previously had served CASA Kane County as director of development and stewardship since 2011, according to a news release. Before that, she was executive director of the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce for eight years after working as vice president for BMO Harris Bank.
