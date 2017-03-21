Ita s our 37th annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar and ...

Ita s our 37th annual Fermilab/WGN To...

It's our 37th annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar and you're invited: Saturday April 8th at 12 Noon Our 37th annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado and Severe Storms Seminar is right around the corner and you're invited to join us! Our 2017 Fermilab seminar will take place at 12 noon, Saturday, April 8th in the Ramsey Auditorium which resides within Wilson Hall-the spectacular high-rise building which anchors the Fermilab National Accelerator complex in Batavia, IL. . Our program is free of charge and open to the public.

