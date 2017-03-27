Improving downtown North Aurora tops'...

Improving downtown North Aurora tops' candidates' lists

From left, Mark Gaffino, Michael Lowery, Tao Martinez and Garran Sparks are candidates for the North Aurora village board in Tuesday's election. Four men are seeking three four-year terms: incumbents Michael Lowery and Mark Gaffino, and Garran Sparks and Tao Martinez.

