Grace McWayne School holds fundraiser at the Batavia McDonald's

Ronald McDonald and William Conroy clown around during Grace McWayne Elementary School's annual McTeacher's Night at the Batavia McDonald's. Grace McWayne Elementary School held its annual McTeacher's Night at the Batavia McDonald's on Wilson Street on Tuesday, March 21. A McTeacher's Night is organized to help raise money for local schools by having teachers work at McDonald's and then giving a percentage of the night's sales to the local school.

