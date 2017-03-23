Grace McWayne School holds fundraiser at the Batavia McDonald's
Ronald McDonald and William Conroy clown around during Grace McWayne Elementary School's annual McTeacher's Night at the Batavia McDonald's. Grace McWayne Elementary School held its annual McTeacher's Night at the Batavia McDonald's on Wilson Street on Tuesday, March 21. A McTeacher's Night is organized to help raise money for local schools by having teachers work at McDonald's and then giving a percentage of the night's sales to the local school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1...
|Thu
|former democrat
|1
|Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to...
|Mar 15
|Whiteknight
|9
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09)
|Feb 27
|good riddance
|195
|missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Justice for Robin...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC