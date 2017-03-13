Genevans to decide if larger library is worth paying more taxes
Geneva Public Library, at 127 James St., would be replaced by one double its size if voters next month approve borrowing almost $22 million. Geneva Library District residents will decide April 4 if having a larger library is a good enough idea that they are willing to pay more money to get it.
