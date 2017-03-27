Geneva 5th Ward candidates talk tax, ...

Geneva 5th Ward candidates talk tax, spending

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Herald

Warlick says the time is right, now that his children are grown, for him to use his skills as a self-employed lawyer to help the town. "I have a passion for Geneva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot 6 hr No on April 4 8
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) 7 hr Kelly Conway Tweety 71
News Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c... Wed April M. 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mar 27 Michele 57
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
News Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1... Mar 23 former democrat 1
Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to... Mar 15 Whiteknight 9
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kane County was issued at March 31 at 10:49AM CDT

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC