Fuel tanks removed at Batavia gas station slated for redevelopment
BATAVIA – Underground fuel storage tanks have been removed from a vacant gasoline station property in downtown Batavia, signaling redevelopment of the site. The former Marathon station at the southeast corner of East Wilson Street and South Washington Avenue has been closed for about a year and a half, and city officials have been eager to see its gasoline tanks removed.
