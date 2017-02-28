Fox Valley Park District plans job fair
Seeking to fill more than 150 part-time and seasonal positions, the Fox Valley Park District will host a community job fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 11 at the Prisco Community Center in Aurora. Among the sites is Red Oak Nature Center bordering Batavia and North Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to...
|Thu
|Reppat
|6
|District 94 Referendum
|Wed
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09)
|Feb 27
|good riddance
|195
|missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Justice for Robin...
|6
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC