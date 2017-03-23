Food Initiative container garden workshop to take root in Batavia
BATAVIA – "Grow Your Own Groceries – In Containers" will be presented from 1:30 to 3 p.m. April 2 in Batavia by the Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley. The free seminar, designed to help people save money, improve health and find more pleasure in tastier food, will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church, 222 S. Batavia Ave. , according to a news release.
