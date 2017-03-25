Firefighter Heisler receives badge in Batavia tradition

There's a tradition at the Batavia Fire Department that when a firefighter is hired or promoted, a family member gets the honor of pinning on the badge. And so it was when 25-year-old Derek Heisler became the newest member of the fire department, during a ceremony before the Batavia City Council on March 20. His wife, Brianna, a sixth-grade teacher at Rotolo Middle School in Batavia, stepped forward to pin the badge on her husband's uniform, after he had taken the firefighter's oath of office from Mayor Jeff Schielke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.