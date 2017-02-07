Festivities to launch campaign to expand Batavia Depot Museum
BATAVIA – Fans of the Batavia Depot Museum hope history repeats itself as the Batavia Historical Society begins a capital campaign to raise $2 million to double its space. By the time the depot was dedicated at its new home next to Depot Pond in the mid-1970s, about half the community had pitched in toward the effort through gifts of donations, skills and artifacts.
