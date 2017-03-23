Experience vs. fresh perspective issu...

Experience vs. fresh perspective issue in Batavia mayoral race

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Daily Herald

"Our mayor has served our community well and respectfully, in my opinion," Stoops said. But still, 40 years is too long to be in office, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
District 94 Referendum 3 hr wego resident 3
News Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1... Mar 23 former democrat 1
Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to... Mar 15 Whiteknight 9
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09) Feb 27 good riddance 195
missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14) Feb 26 Justice for Robin... 6
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC