Endorsements: Bleakley, Gaspar, Lock, McGrail for Batavia Unit District 101
Voters in Batavia Unit District 101 face a difficult decision on April 4: choosing among five strong school board candidates for just four open seats. With three passionate incumbents and two engaged newcomers, the math is tricky.
