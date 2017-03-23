Doctor to speak at Fermilab in Batavia on proton therapy cancer teatment

BATAVIA – Dr. Mark Pankuch of the Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center in Warrenville will speak on "Cancer Treatments and Particle Accelerators" at 8 p.m. March 24 at Fermilab's Ramsey Auditorium in Batavia. Physicist Robert Wilson, the founding director of Fermilab, proposed a cancer treatment method different than x-rays when he published the article "Radiological Use of Fast Protons" in 1946, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.