Doctor to speak at Fermilab in Batavi...

Doctor to speak at Fermilab in Batavia on proton therapy cancer teatment

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

BATAVIA – Dr. Mark Pankuch of the Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center in Warrenville will speak on "Cancer Treatments and Particle Accelerators" at 8 p.m. March 24 at Fermilab's Ramsey Auditorium in Batavia. Physicist Robert Wilson, the founding director of Fermilab, proposed a cancer treatment method different than x-rays when he published the article "Radiological Use of Fast Protons" in 1946, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1... Thu former democrat 1
Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to... Mar 15 Whiteknight 9
District 94 Referendum Mar 1 A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09) Feb 27 good riddance 195
missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14) Feb 26 Justice for Robin... 6
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,630 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC