Demolition of Larson-Becker buildings nears as council OKs parking lot contract

BATAVIA – Demolition of the Larson-Becker buildings on North River Street will get underway as early as March 27, and will be followed by the creation of a temporary parking lot. The Batavia City Council recently approved a contract with a West Chicago firm for the construction work on the parking area, which will serve the downtown during the development of the nearby One Washington Place project.

