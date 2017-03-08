Cliffhanger for Batavia mystery author gunning for award
BATAVIA – And then there were three. Suspense mounts as Batavia mystery writer Annie Hansen waits to hear the April outcome of the Soon to be Famous Illinois Author Project for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to...
|Mar 15
|Whiteknight
|9
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09)
|Feb 27
|good riddance
|195
|missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Justice for Robin...
|6
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC