Breakfast options abound in the Tri-Cities
It doesn't seem that long ago, but it has been more than a decade since The Manor restaurant in downtown St. Charles closed to pave the way for part of the First Street redevelopment project. Many loyal patrons hated to see the popular breakfast spot leave town, many feeling owner Nick Mougros had sort of been run out in the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|4 hr
|Coal city TAX Payer
|7
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|17 hr
|April M.
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Michele
|57
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
|Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1...
|Mar 23
|former democrat
|1
|Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to...
|Mar 15
|Whiteknight
|9
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC