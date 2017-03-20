Biophysicist Robert Rowland of Batavi...

Biophysicist Robert Rowland of Batavia remembered

Scientist Robert E. Rowland of Batavia turned his eye from the subatomics of radiobiology at Argonne National Laboratory to hobbies that let him gaze at the stars and at birds around the world. He died March 19 at age 94, and a memorial service is planned April 15 at The Holmstad retirement community in Batavia, where he resided since 1989.

