Batavia's Books Between Bites welcomes Lester Munson March 16

Batavia's popular monthly book program, Books Between Bites, welcomes Lester Munson for his annual visit at noon Thursday, March 16, at Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. Munson, nationally known commentator and ESPN senior writer and legal analyst, will discuss three sports books: "The Last Innocents" by Michael Leahy; "Shaken" by Tim Tebow; and "All the Way: My Life on Ice" by Jordin Tootoo. Given Munson's lifelong love of the Chicago Cubs and the discussions held at past appearances, there are sure to be some celebratory remarks on their World Series win.

