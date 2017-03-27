Batavia Town Board meeting focuses on...

Batavia Town Board meeting focuses on Comprehensive Master Plan update

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

The Batavia Town Board has called a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to vote on a resolution to schedule a public hearing on the final draft of the municipality's Comprehensive Plan update. If approved, as expected, the resolution sets the public hearing for 7 p.m. at the Town Hall on West Main Street Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot 1 hr Tax Fairy 6
News Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c... 2 hr April M. 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mar 27 Michele 57
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
News Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1... Mar 23 former democrat 1
Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to... Mar 15 Whiteknight 9
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,914,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC