Batavia to spend $400K demolishing bu...

Batavia to spend $400K demolishing buildings for downtown project

Batavia will spend nearly $400,000 to knock down buildings to make way for the One North Washington Place apartment-and-business development at Washington Avenue and Wilson Street. Aldermen Tuesday recommended accepting a bid from KLF Enterprises Inc. of Markham for $395,141.

