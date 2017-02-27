Batavia to spend $400K demolishing buildings for downtown project
Batavia will spend nearly $400,000 to knock down buildings to make way for the One North Washington Place apartment-and-business development at Washington Avenue and Wilson Street. Aldermen Tuesday recommended accepting a bid from KLF Enterprises Inc. of Markham for $395,141.
