Batavia to pay for AT&T relocation work for Shodeen project

AT&T is putting the city of Batavia on the hook for costs it will incur in connection with the One Washington Place project. City aldermen reluctantly approved the expenditure of $88,000 to cover AT&T's reconfiguration and relocation of telephone cables and switching equipment, during the March 6 meeting of the Batavia City Council.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Kane County was issued at March 08 at 2:55PM CST

