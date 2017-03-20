Batavia schools to celebrate 50th All-City Band Concert
BATAVIA – More than 700 band students from all eight Batavia public schools will convene in the Batavia High School gymnasium to play a part in history at 7:30 p.m. April 4. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the All-City Band Concert, where students in grades five to 12 come together annually to play a wide range of music for their families, friends and community members. “The All-City Band Concert is such a great performing opportunity for us,” Keith Ozsvath, Rotolo Middle School band director, stated in a news release.
