Batavia Restaurant Madness is here

Friday Mar 10

The City of Batavia, Batavia Chamber of Commerce and Batavia MainStreet are presenting Batavia's fifth annual Restaurant Week promoting dining in Batavia during Batavia Restaurant Madness, March 20-24. Batavia residents and businesses should have received in the mail a postcard with a coupon for 20-percent off their food dining bill during this week.

