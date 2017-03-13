Batavia Restaurant Madness is here
The City of Batavia, Batavia Chamber of Commerce and Batavia MainStreet are presenting Batavia's fifth annual Restaurant Week promoting dining in Batavia during Batavia Restaurant Madness, March 20-24. Batavia residents and businesses should have received in the mail a postcard with a coupon for 20-percent off their food dining bill during this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to...
|Mar 2
|Reppat
|6
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09)
|Feb 27
|good riddance
|195
|missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Justice for Robin...
|6
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC