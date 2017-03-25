Batavia pig roots out controversy
Greg Brown of Batavia holds his pet, Pigly Brown, whom he describes as a therapy animal. The city of Batavia contends the pig is livestock, and may not reside within city limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|1 hr
|Everyone pays taxes
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Michele
|57
|District 94 Referendum
|Mon
|wego resident
|3
|Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1...
|Mar 23
|former democrat
|1
|Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to...
|Mar 15
|Whiteknight
|9
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC