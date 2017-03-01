Batavia man accused of threatening witnesses before trial
A 31-year-old Batavia man was arrested this week, as his trial for damaging an SUV in 2015 was about to begin, on charges he threatened and intimidated three possible witnesses. Zia M. Shiekh, of the 2700 block of Andrews Drive, was arrested Monday at the Kane County Judicial Center, according to Batavia Police Det.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to...
|14 hr
|Reppat
|6
|District 94 Referendum
|23 hr
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09)
|Feb 27
|good riddance
|195
|missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Justice for Robin...
|6
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC