Batavia 'Lumberjack Breakfast' to benefit BHS scholarship

BATAVIA – The community is invited to an all-you-can-eat Lumberjack Breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 a.m. to noon March 26 at the Batavia Masonic Lodge, 28 N. VanNortwick Ave., Batavia. Proceeds from the breakfast will support the Guy P. Vance scholarship fund for a Batavia student's tuition at Waubonsee Community College, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.