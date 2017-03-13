Batavia 'Lumberjack Breakfast' to benefit BHS scholarship
BATAVIA – The community is invited to an all-you-can-eat Lumberjack Breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 a.m. to noon March 26 at the Batavia Masonic Lodge, 28 N. VanNortwick Ave., Batavia. Proceeds from the breakfast will support the Guy P. Vance scholarship fund for a Batavia student's tuition at Waubonsee Community College, according to a news release.
