Batavia history museum seeks $2 million for expansion
The Batavia Historical Society is asking for $2 million to add a two-story, 5,000-square-foot expansion to the Depot Museum. It's hosting a kickoff event at 2 p.m. March 12 at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave., to explain the project.
