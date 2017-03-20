Batavia High School Key Club wins awards at annual district convention
From left, Batavia High School juniors Bridget Grimm, Kyra Marszalek and Maggie Keating, English teacher and Key Club adviser Marnie Heim, sophomore Lida Marsico, junior Sara Wheat and sophomore Natalie Bock attend the 67th annual Key Club District Convention and Leadership Conference on March 10-12 in Oak Brook. At the 67th annual Key Club District Convention and Leadership Conference on March 10-12 in Oak Brook, Key Clubs from the Illinois-Eastern Iowa District met for a weekend of collaboration, voting for district officers, and a shared love of volunteering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to...
|Mar 15
|Whiteknight
|9
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09)
|Feb 27
|good riddance
|195
|missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Justice for Robin...
|6
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC