Batavia High School Key Club wins awards at annual district convention

Friday Mar 17

From left, Batavia High School juniors Bridget Grimm, Kyra Marszalek and Maggie Keating, English teacher and Key Club adviser Marnie Heim, sophomore Lida Marsico, junior Sara Wheat and sophomore Natalie Bock attend the 67th annual Key Club District Convention and Leadership Conference on March 10-12 in Oak Brook. At the 67th annual Key Club District Convention and Leadership Conference on March 10-12 in Oak Brook, Key Clubs from the Illinois-Eastern Iowa District met for a weekend of collaboration, voting for district officers, and a shared love of volunteering.

