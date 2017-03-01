Batavia candidates discuss One North Washington, sanctuary city status

Is Batavia right in approving the One North Washington Place development? What are the top challenges it will face in the next five years? Should it become a sanctuary city? Candidates for 1st Ward alderman and mayor fielded the audience queries Thursday night at a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County. Mayor Jeff Schielke is opposed by Jason Stoops, who is a school board member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.