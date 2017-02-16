Batavia artist in group show at Fine ...

Batavia artist in group show at Fine Line in St. Charles

Saturday Mar 18

BATAVIA – Using a medium developed for Picasso, who wanted a mobile form of oil paints instead of cumbersome tubes, the members of the Yellow House Artists reveal their diverse inspirations in a group exhibition on display through March 25 at the Fine Line Creative Arts Center in St. Charles. Among them is Nancy Gatfield of Batavia, a fan of the art form of oil pastel.

