Batavia artist in group show at Fine Line in St. Charles

BATAVIA – Using a medium developed for Picasso, who wanted a mobile form of oil paints instead of cumbersome tubes, the members of the Yellow House Artists reveal their diverse inspirations in a group exhibition on display through March 25 at the Fine Line Creative Arts Center in St. Charles. Among them is Nancy Gatfield of Batavia, a fan of the art form of oil pastel.

