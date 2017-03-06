Batavia American Legion Post invites ...

Batavia American Legion Post invites prospective members, plans Poppy Day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

BATAVIA – American Legion Post 504 in Batavia, whose next monthly meeting begins at 7 p.m. March 21, is gearing up for its annual Poppy Day fundraiser in May. All veterans are invited to attend the post's meetings and join. The gatherings are held the third Tuesday of each month at the Batavia VFW, 645 S. River St. The Poppy Day sale will take place for two weekends, May 13, 14, 20 and 21, at various Batavia businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to... Wed Whiteknight 9
District 94 Referendum Mar 1 A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09) Feb 27 good riddance 195
missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14) Feb 26 Justice for Robin... 6
Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ... Feb 26 A concerned mom 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC