Batavia American Legion Post invites prospective members, plans Poppy Day
BATAVIA – American Legion Post 504 in Batavia, whose next monthly meeting begins at 7 p.m. March 21, is gearing up for its annual Poppy Day fundraiser in May. All veterans are invited to attend the post's meetings and join. The gatherings are held the third Tuesday of each month at the Batavia VFW, 645 S. River St. The Poppy Day sale will take place for two weekends, May 13, 14, 20 and 21, at various Batavia businesses.
