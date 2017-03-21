All-City Band Concert marks 50 years ...

All-City Band Concert marks 50 years of school music in Batavia

Read more: Daily Herald

Connor Frederick, a graduate of Batavia High School and previous participant in the All-City Band Concert, has gone on to study music at University of Illinois. The 50th annual All-City Band Concert, set for Tuesday, April 4, in the Batavia High School gym, will feature student musicians from all eight schools in Batavia.

