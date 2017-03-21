All-City Band Concert marks 50 years of school music in Batavia
Connor Frederick, a graduate of Batavia High School and previous participant in the All-City Band Concert, has gone on to study music at University of Illinois. The 50th annual All-City Band Concert, set for Tuesday, April 4, in the Batavia High School gym, will feature student musicians from all eight schools in Batavia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to...
|Mar 15
|Whiteknight
|9
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09)
|Feb 27
|good riddance
|195
|missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Justice for Robin...
|6
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC