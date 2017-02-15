Albright Theatre to unleash medieval comic mayhem in Batavia
Finding the funny in the medieval world will be The Albright Theatre Company of Batavia, where "Incorruptible," a satirical, dark comedy, will open March 3. The monks of the monastery of Priseaux collect pennies from the faithful to pray for miracles before the bones of St. Foy in the year 1250 A.D., according to a news release. But for the past 13 years, the saint has not worked a single miracle, and their followers are moving on.
