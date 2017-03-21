Ag Days comes to Mooseheart
Life on the farm was brought to the suburbs Tuesday during the first of a two-day presentation by the Kane County Farm Bureau at Mooseheart. When the 34th annual Ag Days celebration ends Wednesday, more than 1,000 students, several dozen teachers and many others will have learned quite a bit about what farmers do and how agriculture works.
