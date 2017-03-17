4 charged with drug-induced homicide ...

4 charged with drug-induced homicide in Sugar Grove overdose

Four Kane County men have been charged with drug-induced homicide in the overdose death of a 21-year-old Sugar Grove woman, who authorities say died after ingesting fentanyl-laced heroin provided by the accused. Johnny L. Williams, 56, of the 1200 block of Indiana Avenue, St. Charles; Neal R. Crowder, 26, of the 1400 block of Fagan Court, Batavia; Joseph Tortorella, 26, of the 1500 block of Haines Drive, Batavia; and Eric P. Anthony, 21, of the 3500 block of Voltaire Lane, St. Charles, are each charged with a single count of drug-induced homicide, a class X felony, according to charges made public Friday and authorized by the Kane County state's attorney.

