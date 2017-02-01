Yellow House Artists to present 'Art Matters'
Rupali Kumbhani of St. Charles will have work displayed in "Art Matters," a show presented by the Yellow House Artists group. An artist reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Fine Line Creative Arts Center in St. Charles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oswego residents work with police to stop graff...
|8 hr
|Scooter
|1
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Wed
|skarbie5
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Mar8209
|55
|Area known as The Hill (Feb '07)
|Feb 7
|J town sucks
|89
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Feb 6
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Looking for my long time friend
|Feb 3
|Frank
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|In traffic we cheat
|70
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC