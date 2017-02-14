Yellow House Artists present winter s...

Yellow House Artists present winter show 'Art Matters'

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Work by Elburn artist Judy Niemet will be featured at the Yellow House Artists' winter show, "Art Matters," starting Feb. 17. Batavia artist Nancy Gatfield's work will be on exhibit at the Yellow House Artists' winter show, "Art Matters," Feb. 17 to March 25. Artist Rupali Kumbhani of St. Charles will have her work on display at the Yellow House Artists' winter show, "Art Matters," starting Feb. 17. Artist Carol Kinkaid of Wheaton is one of the featured artists at "Art Matters," the Yellow House Artists' winter show, opening Feb. 17. Yellow House Artists, an organization of artists who paint in oil pastel and/or oil stick, will present its winter show, "Art Matters," on Feb. 17 to March 25, at the Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles.

