Write-in candidate has clear path to Batavia post

BATAVIA – Ellen Posledni's name will not appear on the April 4 election ballot, but she has a clear path to being elected Batavia city clerk. The ballot will not show anyone's name for the clerk's office, because no one had declared for the race, but Posledni has filed with the Kane County Clerk's Office as the sole official write-in candidate.

