Write-in candidate has clear path to Batavia post
BATAVIA – Ellen Posledni's name will not appear on the April 4 election ballot, but she has a clear path to being elected Batavia city clerk. The ballot will not show anyone's name for the clerk's office, because no one had declared for the race, but Posledni has filed with the Kane County Clerk's Office as the sole official write-in candidate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|12 hr
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|12 hr
|Dale
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Ashley B
|56
|Lisa Roc Jimmy(Jim Bob)Barham
|Feb 17
|Lisa in TN
|5
|What ever happend to that guy in the Hotel Plaza? (Dec '14)
|Feb 12
|Fathoes69
|3
|Oswego residents work with police to stop graff...
|Feb 10
|Scooter
|1
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC