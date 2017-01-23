Weekend 5: Molly Ringwald, 'Sweeney Todd,' British romp, Native art on tap in Batavia and beyond
Paul-Jordan Jansen plays Sweeney Todd and Bri Sudia is Mrs. Lovett in Paramount Theatre's "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." Performances run Feb. 8 through March 19 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for my long time friend
|Fri
|Frank
|1
|Husband left because I'm FAT (Jul '07)
|Jan 22
|Mikey
|173
|teenage sleepovers (Jul '14)
|Jan 22
|April's Flower
|19
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|In traffic we cheat
|70
|Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|row row the boat
|5
|Kendall board OKs - urban' chickens (Oct '10)
|May '16
|Tamie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC