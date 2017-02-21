Water Street Studios offers 'Open Sketch' Feb. 26
Join Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St. in Batavia, for "Open Sketch," a relaxing afternoon of sketching and meeting other artists, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. It is for age 14 or older. Bring a friend and make some new ones! They will provide an interesting still life set up in the main gallery; easels and drawing benches around the still life; drawing boards; basic drawing supplies if needed; drawing paper if needed; tables and chairs with photo references for sketching; and free coffee.
