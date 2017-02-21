Water Street Studios offers 'Open Ske...

Water Street Studios offers 'Open Sketch' Feb. 26

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Herald

Join Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St. in Batavia, for "Open Sketch," a relaxing afternoon of sketching and meeting other artists, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. It is for age 14 or older. Bring a friend and make some new ones! They will provide an interesting still life set up in the main gallery; easels and drawing benches around the still life; drawing boards; basic drawing supplies if needed; drawing paper if needed; tables and chairs with photo references for sketching; and free coffee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy 5 hr Henry supporter 4
News Investigation of missing deputy leads to Joliet... 8 hr Elliot Ness 1
Brian Nord (Jul '12) 16 hr April M. 41
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Tue John Caliendo 5
i.c.e. Tue Dale 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Feb 18 Ashley B 56
Lisa Roc Jimmy(Jim Bob)Barham Feb 17 Lisa in TN 5
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,913 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC