Two restored chairs to go on display at Fabyan celebration in Geneva
After photo of one of two chairs donated to the Fabyan Villa Museum that was restored. The chairs were restored by woodworker Steven Peterson of St. Charles, upholsterer John Barnak of John's Upholstery in North Aurora and decorator, Linda McFadden of Past Basket in Geneva.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for my long time friend
|Fri
|Frank
|1
|Husband left because I'm FAT (Jul '07)
|Jan 22
|Mikey
|173
|teenage sleepovers (Jul '14)
|Jan 22
|April's Flower
|19
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|In traffic we cheat
|70
|Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|row row the boat
|5
|Kendall board OKs - urban' chickens (Oct '10)
|May '16
|Tamie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC